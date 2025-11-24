Raipur all set for national DGP conference on Nov 26; 550 top officers to attend

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s capital is gearing up to host one of the country’s most significant annual security events as final preparations have been completed for the 60th edition of the Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Conference scheduled from November 26 to 30.

Nearly 550 senior police and intelligence officers, including DGPs, IGPs, and heads of central agencies from across India, will arrive in Raipur on November 26 and 27 at the Indian Institute of Management campus.

The five-day conference, traditionally attended by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and National Security Advisor, focuses on critical internal security challenges, counter-terrorism strategies, cyber threats, left-wing extremism, border management, and emerging technologies in policing.

Besides total elimination of Maoism, the conference will deliberate on strengthening technology-enabled surveillance through cutting-edge tools and data-driven intelligence ecosystems. A major focus will be the strategic adoption of Artificial Intelligence in policing – treating it both as an emerging threat vector and a powerful enabler for predictive policing, robust cyber defence, and advanced crime analytics.

Delegates will also discuss mechanisms to enhance real-time intelligence sharing and seamless inter-state coordination, to create a stronger, unified national security architecture.

State Police Headquarters officials confirmed that rehearsal drills have been conducted and all agencies are working in close coordination. Traffic diversions and restricted zones will be enforced in parts of the city from November 25 evening.

The conference holds special significance this year as Chhattisgarh continues to battle left-wing extremism while strengthening its counter-terrorism and intelligence framework.

Sources say several key decisions on national police modernisation and inter-state coordination are expected during the closed-door sessions.

With barely 48 hours left, Raipur has transformed into a high-security fortress, ready to welcome the nation’s top police leadership.

A high-level meeting was organised at police headquarters to review logistical and security arrangements.

To ensure foolproof security, five companies of central paramilitary forces, along with specialised units of Chhattisgarh Police, have been deployed across the city. Multi-layered security rings have been established around all venues, accommodation sites, and transit routes. Anti-sabotage checks, drone surveillance, and quick reaction teams will remain on high alert throughout the conference period.

Superintendent of Police (SP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP)-rank officers have been tasked with personally receiving the dignitaries at Swami Vivekananda Airport. A fleet of official vehicles will ferry the officers to their designated accommodations.