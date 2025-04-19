Will Raj and Uddhav Thackeray Finally Unite for the Marathi Cause? Here is What We Know

Mumbai: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Mumbai municipal elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray have expressed openness to setting aside past differences for the larger interest of Maharashtra and the Marathi identity.

“Marathi Unity Bigger Than Personal Disputes”: Raj Thackeray

Speaking in a candid interview with actor Mahesh Manjrekar, Raj Thackeray addressed a range of political and social issues, including the Marathi identity, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s politics, and the possibility of joining hands with his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray.

“Compared to greater causes, the disputes and disagreements between us are minor. Maharashtra is far bigger than our personal issues. These matters are trivial in the fight for the existence of the Marathi identity,” Raj Thackeray said.

He further emphasized, “Coming together or working together isn’t a difficult thing—it’s only a matter of will. And it’s not just about me. I believe all Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single front.”

Political Significance Ahead of BMC Polls

The remarks come at a crucial time as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections loom large. A potential alliance between MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) could alter the political landscape in Mumbai and impact the balance of power in the city’s governance.

While no formal announcement has been made, the statements from Raj Thackeray are being seen as a positive signal towards reconciliation and Marathi unity in a politically fragmented landscape.

Political observers believe that joint efforts by the Thackeray cousins could present a strong Marathi-centric front against the rising influence of other parties in Maharashtra.