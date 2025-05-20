Telangana Raj Bhavan Theft Case: Police Arrest Accused

Hyderabad: In a sensational development, city police have arrested Srinivas, a suspended employee of the Telangana Raj Bhavan, in connection with a theft case involving sensitive data. This marks his second arrest within a week, raising serious questions about internal security at the state’s gubernatorial residence.

Hard Disk Theft Case Triggers Fresh Controversy

The latest arrest pertains to the theft of hard disks from a computer inside the Raj Bhavan. Despite being suspended and under legal scrutiny, Srinivas reportedly managed to bypass security and enter the premises at night, stealing critical storage devices that reportedly contained sensitive images.

Investigators believe Srinivas committed the theft in an attempt to erase incriminating evidence, as the hard disk allegedly contained morphed photos of a female employee.

Repeat Offender: Previous Arrest Over Morphed Photos

Srinivas had already been arrested earlier this week for another disturbing incident. While serving at Raj Bhavan, he had reportedly shown morphed images to a female colleague, falsely claiming they were being sent by someone else. The victim, distressed by the situation, filed a complaint with the Panjagutta police.

Upon investigation, authorities concluded that Srinivas himself had created the fake images to intimidate the woman. He was arrested, remanded, and later released on bail.

Evidence Seized, Accused in Custody

Just two days after his release, Srinivas struck again, stealing the hard disk from his workstation. Raj Bhavan officials promptly lodged a police complaint, and CCTV footage helped confirm Srinivas as the culprit. He was taken into custody once more, and the stolen hard disk was recovered.

Security Breach Raises Alarms at Raj Bhavan

The fact that a suspended employee could re-enter the high-security Raj Bhavan at night has sparked serious concerns. Authorities are expected to review internal protocols and tighten surveillance to prevent further incidents.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine whether any additional sensitive data was compromised.