Raj Tarun-Lavanya Row: “They Will Kill Me” – Lavanya Creates Stir Outside Narsingi Police Station!

Hyderabad: In a shocking development, Tollywood actor Raj Tarun has been accused by his former girlfriend Lavanya of plotting to kill her with the help of his friend Shekhar Bhasha. Speaking to the media outside Narsingi Police Station on Saturday, Lavanya claimed that she has been living under constant fear for her life.

“Our case is already in court. Yesterday, four women came to my house again. Raj Tarun and Shekhar Bhasha are trying to assault me. I am living in fear every moment. I filed a complaint at the station, but no action has been taken so far. Will the police act only after I’m dead? Even the police aren’t giving me justice. Instead of someone else killing me, I’ll end my life in front of the police station,” she emotionally stated.

Ongoing Legal Dispute Between Raj Tarun and Lavanya

The dispute between Raj Tarun and Lavanya has been ongoing for several months. In a recent escalation, Raj Tarun’s parents reportedly confronted Lavanya, asking her to vacate the house she currently lives in. Lavanya claims the house in Kokapet was bought jointly during her relationship with Raj Tarun, and she had contributed ₹70 lakhs toward its purchase.

Allegations of Assault by Raj Tarun’s Family

Lavanya further alleged that Raj Tarun’s parents, along with 15 other people, assaulted her on Wednesday. Following this, she approached the Narsingi Police again to file a fresh complaint seeking protection.

11-Year Relationship, Claims of Betrayal

Lavanya revealed that she had been in a live-in relationship with Raj Tarun for 11 years. She claimed to have dedicated her life to him, believing they would eventually get married. Her emotional statements highlighted the deep personal betrayal she feels amid the ongoing legal and personal battles.

Police Yet to Take Action

Despite repeated complaints and public appeals, Lavanya stated that the police have not taken any substantial action against Raj Tarun or those allegedly involved in the threats. The case has now drawn public attention, with many awaiting a response from both the actor and law enforcement authorities.