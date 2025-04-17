We’re Marathi First, Hindi Is Not Our Identity: Raj Thackeray Opposes Language Imposition in Schools

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday strongly opposed the state government’s move to introduce Hindi as a mandatory third language in schools under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, warning against any attempts to “Hindi-fy” Maharashtra.

MNS Slams Language Imposition

The decision mandates Hindi as a compulsory third language for students of Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools starting from the academic year 2025–26. Thackeray took to social media to express his discontent, questioning the imposition of Hindi in a non-Hindi-speaking state.

“We are Hindus but not Hindi! If you try to paint Maharashtra as Hindi, then there is bound to be a struggle in Maharashtra,” said the MNS chief, cautioning that such decisions could stir unrest among Marathi-speaking people.

Thackeray also raised concerns about the timing of the move, suggesting it could be aimed at provoking a linguistic divide ahead of elections.

“Hindi Is Not a National Language”: Thackeray

In his post, Raj Thackeray questioned why Hindi, which he emphasized is not constitutionally a national language, should be enforced upon children in Maharashtra from an early age. He urged the government to keep the three-language formula restricted to administrative levels and not extend it to education.

“The very principle of linguistic regionalisation is being undermined,” he added, highlighting the potential threat to Marathi identity and culture.

NEP 2020 in Maharashtra: Key Features

The Maharashtra government has planned a phased rollout of NEP 2020, starting in 2025–26. Highlights of the implementation include:

Phased Implementation: Beginning with Grade 1 in 2025-26 and covering all grades by 2028-29.

Beginning with Grade 1 in 2025-26 and covering all grades by 2028-29. New Curriculum Structure: The 5+3+3+4 system will be adopted with local curriculum developed by SCERT and Balbharati.

The 5+3+3+4 system will be adopted with local curriculum developed by SCERT and Balbharati. Compulsory Hindi: As per the new policy, Hindi will be the third language in Marathi and English medium schools for Classes 1 to 5.

As per the new policy, Hindi will be the third language in Marathi and English medium schools for Classes 1 to 5. Teacher Training: The state aims to train 80% of teachers in digital tools and new pedagogies by 2025.

Earlier in March, the state had also approved the CBSE curriculum framework for classes 3 to 12, aligning itself with the broader goals of NEP 2020.

Political Repercussions

Raj Thackeray’s strong opposition is expected to intensify the debate over language policy in the state. With the NEP rollout on the horizon, linguistic identity and educational reform are likely to become key issues in Maharashtra’s political landscape.