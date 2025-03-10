Raj Thackeray Questions Cleanliness of Ganga, Criticizes Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has raised doubts over the cleanliness of the Ganga River, questioning the wisdom of those who took a holy dip during the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at his party’s foundation day event, he remarked that despite claims of a cleaner Ganga, several people returning from Prayagraj had reported falling sick.

Refuses to Drink Ganga Water

Thackeray went on to share a personal anecdote, stating that party leader Bala Nandgaonkar had brought him Ganga water in a kamandalu. However, he refused to drink it, citing concerns over pollution. “Not a single river in this country is clean,” he asserted, pointing out that despite efforts since Rajiv Gandhi’s era, the Ganga remains polluted.

Criticism of Blind Faith

Highlighting the difference between faith and superstition, Thackeray urged people to question their beliefs rather than blindly following traditions. He criticized those who took the holy dip, stating that India had recently emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, yet people who wore masks for two years had now gathered in large numbers to bathe in a potentially contaminated river.

Social Media Concerns and River Pollution

The MNS chief also took a dig at viral social media content showing devotees using Ganga water in unhygienic ways, questioning whether faith should have limits. Drawing comparisons with foreign nations, he lamented that while rivers abroad remain clean, Indian rivers continue to be polluted due to untreated wastewater discharge.

BJP’s Strong Reaction

Reacting sharply to Thackeray’s comments, the BJP accused him of disrespecting Hindu beliefs. Party leaders asserted that faith should be respected, regardless of one’s personal opinions on river pollution.

The debate over Ganga’s cleanliness and faith-driven traditions has once again taken center stage, with political leaders and environmental activists offering contrasting perspectives.