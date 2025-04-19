MLA Raja Singh Accuses BRS of Secret Deal with AIMIM Over MLC Poll Boycott

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh lashed out at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday following his announcement that the BRS party will boycott the Hyderabad local body MLC elections.

Speaking to the media, Raja Singh made sensational allegations, claiming that the BRS decision was a deliberate strategy to ensure the victory of the AIMIM party. He said the Congress and BRS parties had conspired to hand over control of Hyderabad to AIMIM, suggesting a secret and fraudulent political agreement among the three parties.

Raja Singh Warns BRS, Congress Corporators

The BJP MLA issued a warning to corporators of both Congress and BRS, stating that if Majlis (AIMIM) wins the MLC seat, it will mark the end of their political careers in Hyderabad. He declared that the people of the city will not forgive those who align themselves with what he called an “undemocratic plot”.

He also stated that abstaining from voting is a violation of democratic principles, urging corporators to vote as per their conscience.

KTR Cites Lack of Numbers

KTR, in his earlier statement, clarified that BRS will not contest the MLC election as the party does not have the required numbers to field a winning candidate. He also warned that action will be taken against any BRS member who attempts to vote despite the party’s official decision to boycott.

Raja Singh, however, claimed that KTR’s explanation only served to expose the real intentions behind the move, which, according to him, was to benefit the AIMIM party and further a larger political alliance that undermines democratic values in the city.