Raja Singh Being Targeted Again? IB Offers Security, But He Says No

In a dramatic development, Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh has revealed that he received a phone call from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) in Delhi offering him security cover. The IB reportedly asked whether he wanted personal security and advised him to submit a formal request letter if he did.

“I Don’t Need Begged Security,” says Raja Singh

Raja Singh flatly refused the offer, stating that he does not need security “as charity.” He questioned the timing of the call, asking, “When I was on hit lists earlier, I didn’t ask for protection. Why should I ask now?”

Lone Fight for Dharma Will Continue

Raja Singh asserted that he has always fought alone for the cause of Dharma and will continue to do so without fear. “My struggle won’t stop now. I am not afraid. I’ve been fighting for Dharma on my own all this while, and I’ll continue the same way,” he said defiantly.

Political Context and Past Threats

Raja Singh has been a controversial figure known for his fiery speeches and hardline stance on several issues. He has previously been the target of multiple threats, and his name has reportedly appeared on extremist hit lists in the past. Despite this, he has consistently downplayed the need for personal protection.

No Official Response from Authorities

As of now, there is no official statement from the Intelligence Bureau or any other security agency regarding the call or Raja Singh’s refusal. The matter is likely to raise further political debate on the criteria and process of providing security to public figures.