Cracks Widen in Telangana BJP: MLA Raja Singh Boycotts MLC Strategy Meet

The internal rift within the Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again come to the fore with the notable absence of Hyderabad MLA T. Raja Singh from a crucial meeting held to discuss the upcoming MLC elections for Hyderabad local bodies. The meeting, led by Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy was held at Haritha Plaza in Begumpet and attended by senior leaders including MPs Etela Rajender and Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, along with several corporators.

Raja Singh’s Absence Raises Eyebrows

Raja Singh, the BJP’s only MLA from Hyderabad, has not attended the meeting, triggering intense speculation about ongoing tensions within the party. Although he had earlier assured cooperation during a press interaction on Hanuman Jayanti, his decision to skip the key meeting has reignited talk of unresolved differences between him and the state leadership, particularly with Kishan Reddy.

Caste Representation and Leadership Concerns

Raja Singh has previously voiced his dissatisfaction over the selection of candidates and the party’s internal functioning. He has repeatedly stressed that the BJP in Telangana must prioritize inclusive leadership, giving adequate representation to BCs, SCs, and STs. He also reportedly expressed that the current leadership favors only a select few, which could harm the party’s growth and prospects in Telangana.

Sanjay Kumar’s Mediation Efforts

In an attempt to resolve the dispute, BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar had personally reached out to Raja Singh during Hanuman Jayanti. During their discussion, Sanjay reportedly assured Singh that efforts would be made to address his concerns and ensure equal importance to all leaders in the party.

Is the Rift Really Over?

Despite public assurances of unity and cooperation, Singh’s absence from today’s high-profile meeting has once again sparked a debate about the depth of discord in Telangana BJP. While some believed the matter had been resolved, Singh’s continued distancing from party events suggests that the internal differences might still be far from over.

Implications for BJP in Telangana

As the BJP gears up for the local body MLC elections and eyes a larger role in state politics, such internal strife could pose serious challenges. With Raja Singh enjoying a strong following in Hyderabad, his discontent could impact the party’s outreach and electoral strategy in the region.