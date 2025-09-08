Raja Singh Hails Peaceful Ganesh Nimajjan, Credits CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh said that the Ganesh Nimajjan program in the city was completed peacefully and successfully. In a statement, he thanked the police, municipal authorities, water works, traffic department, and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for their full cooperation in the arrangements.

Raja Singh noted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally supervised the Nimajjan program at Tank Bund, and the full credit goes to him. On this occasion, he extended special thanks to the Chief Minister and also made some suggestions.

He expressed regret that the water of Osman Sagar is polluted and dirty, stating that immersing idols in such water is tantamount to a sin. Raja Singh recalled that former Chief Minister KCR had also promised to clean Vinayak Sagar, but even today, sewage and drain water continues to flow into it.

He suggested that Osman Sagar should be filled with clean and rainwater, so that next year, Ganesh idols can be immersed in pure and fresh water. Raja Singh appealed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take special measures in this regard, adding that such steps would bring blessings not only to the state government but also to Ganesh devotees.