No By-Election in Goshamahal”: Raja Singh Hints at BJP Return Amid Delhi Talks?

Hyderabad: Local MLA Raja Singh has made it clear that there will be no by-election for the Goshamahal Assembly seat under any circumstances. “Some people are creating confusion on social media, claiming that a by-election will be held for this seat,” he said.

Speaking to Media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Raja Singh said, “In a day or two, senior leaders from Delhi will call me. I will explain my grievances to them and seek clarity on rejoining the BJP.”

He also revealed that a BJP candidate personally requested him to campaign in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, and he agreed to participate in the campaign.

Although the BJP’s state leadership does not officially recognize him, Raja Singh said, “There are many in the party who still support me. Several MPs and MLAs within the BJP are deeply unhappy but are afraid to speak out. Whenever I campaign in other states, the BJP’s vote share has significantly increased.” He also mentioned that he is aware of those behind the conspiracies against him.

Raja Singh confirmed that Union Ministers are in touch with him. He denied rumors of him joining Shiv Sena, TDP, or Jana Sena, calling them baseless. “All these are BJP alliance partners; there’s no truth to the reports,” he clarified.

He also praised Telangana’s new BJP president, Ramachander Rao, and expressed confidence that the party can come to power in the state under his leadership.

The election for the Telangana BJP state president was recently held at the party headquarters in Hyderabad. Former MLC Ramachander Rao filed his nomination for the post, reportedly with the blessings of the party’s top leadership in Delhi.

At the same time, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh arrived at the party office along with his followers to file his own nomination. However, he was stopped from entering the premises by the party staff, which left him deeply upset.

Shortly after, Raja Singh announced his resignation from the BJP, stating that both the party and its leaders had sidelined him. He submitted his resignation letter to the BJP’s top leadership, and it was accepted immediately. This led to widespread speculation that the Goshamahal MLA would join another political party, and the news quickly went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the passing of Jubilee Hills MLA and BRS leader Maganti Gopinath due to illness has led to speculation that by-elections might be held simultaneously for both Jubilee Hills and Goshamahal constituencies.

Sources suggest that some senior BJP leaders in Delhi have advised Raja Singh not to leave the party and are currently mediating with the party’s central leadership to bring him back into the fold.

In the coming days, Raja Singh is expected to receive a call from the BJP’s Delhi leadership. According to discussions within Goshamahal, clarity about his future with the BJP will emerge after this meeting.

There are also persistent rumors of a cold war between senior BJP leader and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and Raja Singh, which further highlights the ongoing internal friction within the party.