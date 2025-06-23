From ₹38K Cr to ₹1.2 Lakh Cr — Who’s the Real Engineer?” Raja Singh Slams KCR, KTR Over Kaleswaram

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T. Raja Singh issued a strong statement on Monday, condemning the comments made by BRS leaders against Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, who recently exposed alleged irregularities in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project. Raja Singh defended Bandi Sanjay and reiterated the BJP’s firm stance on the issue.

“Kaleswaram Was Turned Into BRS ATM”: Raja Singh

Raja Singh alleged that the Kaleswaram project was mired in corruption and had become a money-making machine for BRS leaders. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier remarks comparing the project to an ATM for the ruling party during the BRS regime. “Isn’t it true that the project cost was escalated from ₹38,000 crore to ₹1.2 lakh crore in the name of redesigning?” he questioned.

BJP Stands United on the Issue

He stated that top BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda have consistently criticized the mismanagement of the Kaleswaram project. Raja Singh emphasized that the entire BJP is united in exposing what he called “one of the biggest corruption scandals in Telangana’s history.”

The BJP MLA hit back at the BRS for ridiculing the Union Minister’s claims. “The irony is that KCR, who declared himself an engineer, led this project into failure, and now KTR wants to lecture the nation like a policy expert,” he said, adding that the BRS leadership is running from accountability by making mocking statements instead of offering answers.

BJP to Keep Pressure On

Raja Singh concluded by stating that the BJP will continue to expose corruption in Telangana and will ensure that the misuse of public funds is brought to light. He urged people to demand transparency and question the previous BRS government’s financial decisions, especially concerning large-scale infrastructure projects like Kaleswaram.