Raja Singh Stirs Controversy Over Ayyappa Devotees’ Visit to Vavar Mosque

Hyderabad: In a contentious statement that has drawn significant attention, Raja Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA representing the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, has sparked a fresh controversy by advising Ayyappa devotees to avoid visiting the Vavar mosque or Hazrath Vavarswami Darga—commonly referred to as the Vavar mosque—while on their pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala. Singh’s remarks have ignited a heated debate, particularly among the followers of Lord Ayyappa and religious scholars.

The Tradition of Visiting the Vavar Mosque

For decades, Ayyappa Swamy devotees have followed a well-established practice of visiting the Vavar shrine located in Erumeli, a town situated roughly 60 kilometers from the famous Sabarimala temple, before embarking on their pilgrimage to offer prayers at the temple.

The Vavar mosque, named after Hazrath Vavarswami, a Muslim saint, is seen by many Ayyappa devotees as an important part of their religious journey. This tradition is deeply rooted in the rituals observed by pilgrims, and the visit to the mosque is considered an integral part of the Sabarimala pilgrimage, especially during the approximately 160 days the temple is open to devotees each year.

Raja Singh’s Controversial Statement

Raja Singh, however, has strongly opposed this tradition. In a statement that has raised eyebrows, he questioned the practice of Ayyappa devotees visiting the Vavar mosque, claiming that it was part of a broader conspiracy orchestrated by what he referred to as “naxalites,” “leftists,” and the “Communist Party of India.” According to Singh, a rumor had been deliberately spread claiming that a visit to the Vavar mosque was a necessary ritual to complete and validate the Ayyappa Deeksha (vow) and the pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

Singh, known for his polarizing comments on religious issues, argued that Ayyappa devotees were being misled and falling victim to a “plot.” He expressed concerns over the growing trend of including Muslims in the religious rituals associated with the pilgrimage. “I have seen some Ayyappa Swamy pooja programs where people who visit and believe in the Darga are invited. Sometimes, Muslims are also invited to attend. Where are we heading, and aren’t we falling into a trap?” he questioned during his controversial statement.

Devotees’ Perspective on the Vavar Mosque

Despite Singh’s criticism, many Ayyappa devotees continue to hold the belief that visiting the Vavar mosque is an essential part of their spiritual journey. For them, the mosque symbolizes unity and peace between the Hindu and Muslim communities, as the shrine is dedicated to Hazrath Vavarswami, a Muslim saint revered by Hindus. The practice of visiting the mosque before going to Sabarimala is seen as a gesture of respect and spiritual harmony, and it has been part of the pilgrimage for generations.

Devotees traditionally stop at the Vavar mosque on their way to Sabarimala, offering prayers and seeking blessings for a safe and successful pilgrimage. The connection between the Sabarimala temple and the Vavar shrine is considered symbolic of the coexistence of different religious traditions in the region.

Raja Singh’s Religious Argument

Raja Singh also took the opportunity to invoke religious teachings to back his claims. He stated that Hinduism clearly instructs Hindus not to bow or fold their hands at graves, and he suggested that visiting the Vavar mosque contradicted these principles. His comments were seen by many as an attempt to reinforce traditional Hindu values, particularly those related to temple worship and the veneration of deities.

However, Singh’s remarks have not been universally accepted, with critics arguing that they disregard the long-standing tradition of inclusivity and religious tolerance that has historically characterized the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Many have questioned whether Singh’s views represent the true spirit of Hinduism, which emphasizes respect for all faiths and promotes religious harmony.

The Broader Controversy: Tradition vs. Modern Interpretations

The debate surrounding Raja Singh’s comments has broader implications for the intersection of religion and politics in India. On one hand, Singh’s remarks reflect a growing trend of politicizing religious practices and traditions, especially within the context of the Sabarimala pilgrimage. On the other hand, his opposition to the visit to the Vavar mosque also highlights the deep divisions that exist within society regarding the interpretation of religious rituals and the role of interfaith practices.

While Singh’s comments have garnered support from some quarters of the BJP and Hindu right-wing groups, they have also faced strong criticism from others who argue that religious practices should evolve with time and that interfaith unity should be celebrated rather than condemned. The issue also underscores the challenge of reconciling traditional beliefs with the changing social and political landscape of India.

Looking Ahead: Will the Controversy Affect the Sabarimala Pilgrimage?

As the debate continues to simmer, it remains to be seen whether Raja Singh’s remarks will have any lasting impact on the Sabarimala pilgrimage. For now, devotees continue to follow the tradition of visiting the Vavar mosque, and the Sabarimala temple remains a symbol of spiritual unity for millions of people. However, Singh’s controversial statement has undoubtedly ignited a new round of discussions on the intersection of religion, politics, and tradition in contemporary India.

As the situation develops, it is likely that religious leaders, social activists, and political figures will continue to weigh in on the issue, further fueling the ongoing controversy. What is certain, however, is that the Sabarimala pilgrimage, with its rich history of interfaith collaboration, remains a focal point of both religious devotion and political discourse in India.