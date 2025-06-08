Raja Singh Targets G Kishan Reddy Again, BJP Cold War in Telangana Intensifies

Hyderabad: The rift within the Telangana BJP continues to widen, as Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh once again launched an indirect attack on Union Minister and State BJP President G. Kishan Reddy. The comments came in the wake of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks during the book launch event of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s autobiography.

Raja Singh Reacts Sharply to CM Revanth Reddy’s Statement

During the event, CM Revanth Reddy stated that “If Union Minister Kishan Reddy cooperates, Telangana will develop further.” Reacting to this, Raja Singh made sarcastic remarks, indirectly mocking the appeal made to Kishan Reddy. He said, “Those who ask for help from such great personalities may have ears, but they won’t be heard. I have a mouth, but I don’t speak.”

This statement is being seen as a veiled dig at Kishan Reddy’s leadership and his recent interactions with the Chief Minister.

Signs of a Long-Simmering Cold War in BJP

There has been long-standing speculation about a cold war between Raja Singh and Kishan Reddy, despite repeated denials from the party leadership. While Kishan Reddy has brushed aside the issue, suggesting minor differences do occur and will be resolved internally, Raja Singh continues to take a confrontational stance.

During the local body MLC elections, Raja Singh openly criticized the party’s candidate selection, which was supported by all other leaders. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay had to step in at the time to calm tensions.

Top Leadership Concerned Over Raja Singh’s Repeated Dissent

Sources indicate that the BJP’s central leadership is growing increasingly uneasy with Raja Singh’s dissenting attitude. At one point, there were internal discussions about issuing a show-cause notice to him, and the matter was reportedly taken up with the Telangana state leadership. However, the plan was later put on hold for undisclosed reasons.

Future of the BJP Rift Uncertain

With Raja Singh continuing his indirect attacks and the party leadership treading cautiously, the internal rift within the Telangana BJP shows no sign of settling soon. While the state unit tries to maintain unity ahead of future electoral battles, it remains to be seen how far the cold war between Raja Singh and Kishan Reddy will go—and whether party leadership will step in more firmly.