Raja Singh Targets Kishan Reddy Over Jubilee Hills By-Poll, Questions His Loyalty

Hyderabad: Former BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh today attacked Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy by raising questions about his stance in the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly by-election.

Raja Singh, talking to newsmen, questioned Kishan Reddy, whom he would support in the Jubilee Hills by-election, which falls under his Secunderabad parliamentary constituency – either the Congress or the BRS party? He further questioned, “By how many votes would you allow the BJP to lose in Jubilee Hills?”

Raja Singh claimed that these questions were being asked by the people of Telangana and Jubilee Hills on social media. “Will you make the BRS party win, or will you make the Congress party win? Your honor is at stake. If BJP suffers a huge defeat, how will you face the national leadership?” he remarked.

He also accused Kishan Reddy of a habit of pointing fingers at divisions across parliamentary and assembly constituencies, suggesting that he should be aware that criticism is now coming from his own Jubilee Hills constituency. “One day, the time will come – you will also go out,” Raja Singh added. This statement adds to the growing political drama in Telangana ahead of the by-election, reflecting rising tensions within BJP ranks and concerns over the party’s prospects in Jubilee Hills.