Raja Singh to Attend Assembly, Slams BJP Leadership with Explosive Allegations

Hyderabad: Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh has made it clear that he will definitely attend the upcoming assembly session. He said that at present, he is an Independent MLA and, in this capacity, enjoys more freedom in the Assembly.

Speaking to ABN Andhra Pradesh, Raja Singh said that while he was in the BJP, he always had to wait for orders from the higher leadership, which restricted him from speaking freely in the House. He added that the BJP would not allow him to speak until the end of the session. But now, if given the opportunity, he will raise many important issues in the Assembly.

He claimed that many MPs and MLAs within the BJP are unhappy but remain silent due to fear or compulsion. Citing an example, he referred to the recent case of the Chevella MP. He also accused some senior BJP leaders of weakening the party.

Raja Singh said that he has not yet received any instructions from the BJP leadership in Delhi. If he does, he will go to Delhi and inform them about the problems faced at the state level. Otherwise, he will not rejoin the party.

He further said that many MPs have failed to ensure even a single MLA’s victory in their constituencies. On this occasion, he also criticized the Congress government, claiming that the Assembly session on the Kaleshwaram project and BC bills is being held only to divert public attention. He demanded that the Revanth Reddy government remove Muslims from the BC reservation and challenged it to hand over the Kaleshwaram project to the CBI.

The Telangana Assembly session will begin on August 30 and is expected to include a discussion on the 42% BC reservation in local body elections, along with the Justice P.C. Ghosh Commission report.

It is worth noting that Raja Singh recently resigned from the BJP following controversies surrounding his nomination for the post of state BJP president. At the time of his resignation, he made serious allegations against several senior BJP leaders, both directly and indirectly. His resignation was immediately accepted by the party’s top leadership.