Raja Singh Urges Hindus to Buy Pooja Items Only from Hindu Traders

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh has urged Hindus to buy pooja materials for Maha Shivaratri only from ‘pavitra’ (holy) traders and not from those who consume cow meat. In a video released on Monday, the controversial MLA made an appeal to Shiva devotees, emphasizing the sacred nature of the festival.

MLA’s Appeal to Devotees

In his video message, Raja Singh stated, “Shiva Bhakts observes the festival in the most sacred manner by taking all precautions while fasting and visiting the temple. While purchasing pooja materials like fruits, coconuts, incense sticks, and flowers, they should ensure they buy only from traders who worship Lord Shiva and not from those who consume cow meat.”

Maha Shivaratri, a significant Hindu festival, is celebrated across India, marking devotion to Lord Shiva. It falls on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu month of Phalguna, usually in late February or early March.

Raja Singh Alleges Death Threats

A day before releasing the video, Raja Singh claimed he had received death threats over the phone. The MLA alleged that he received two threatening calls within a span of half an hour on Sunday.

“The first call was made at 3:30 pm, and the second at 3:54 pm. The caller, speaking in a threatening tone, said they will kill me today or tomorrow. They also said that neither PM Narendra Modi nor UP CM Yogi Adityanath can save me,” Singh stated.

Controversial Statements Amid Political Tensions

Raja Singh is known for his provocative statements, often stirring communal tensions. His latest remarks come at a time when Maha Shivaratri is being widely celebrated, adding to the political and social discourse around religious practices and business ethics.

Authorities are yet to respond to his latest claims regarding death threats, while his statements on boycotting specific traders have already sparked debates on social media.