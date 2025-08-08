‘Ban the Film or Burn Theatres’: Raja Singh’s Explosive Call Against Khalid Ka Shivaji

Hyderabad: Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh has demanded an immediate ban on the Marathi film Khalid Ka Shivaji, alleging that it attempts to distort the historical legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

According to Raja Singh, the film’s trailer claims that Shivaji Maharaj built a mosque on Raigad Fort, that only 33% of his army consisted of Hindus, and that 11 of his key guards were Muslims. He questioned, “If these facts are true, then why do Muslims visit the tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and consider Mughal emperors their role models?”

Raja Singh, who recently resigned from the BJP, appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the film’s director and producer and to halt its release.

He urged the people of Maharashtra, especially fans of Chhatrapati Shivaji, to strictly boycott the film wherever it is screened. In a controversial statement, he also said that theatres showing the film should be burnt down. “We will expose the history of those who are trying to distort the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj,” he declared.

Khalid Ka Shivaji is directed by Raj Pratim More, who won the National Film Award in 2019 for his Marathi film Khasa. His latest film, scheduled for release this week, tells the story of a Muslim youth who learns about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through life experiences.