Political Storm in Bengal After MLA Proposes ‘Babri Masjid’; Raja Singh’s Statement Sparks Fresh Controversy

A major political storm erupted in West Bengal on December 6 after a TMC MLA announced that a new mosque would be constructed in the state under the name ‘Babri Masjid’. Following the announcement, a large number of supporters reportedly arrived with bricks and construction material and laid the foundation for the structure.

The incident immediately triggered widespread national reactions. While some groups praised the MLA’s move as “bold,” many others sharply criticized it, calling it unnecessary provocation.

Raja Singh’s Strong Remarks Ignite Online Debate

Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh reacted sharply to the development, releasing a video in which he strongly objected to the foundation laying.

Raja Singh said:

“I challenge that Ram bhakts from across India will come to Bengal and end every trace of a mosque built in the name of Babur, just as Babur’s name was removed in Ayodhya.”

He further added:

“There is a demonic rule in Bengal, and preparations must begin to remove it.”

His comments immediately sparked a heated political and social media debate, with many expressing concern that such statements could escalate communal tensions.

TMC Suspends MLA, Appeals for Peace

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had already suspended the MLA involved, stating that his actions were taken without permission and were against party policy.

The party leadership clarified that:

The MLA acted independently

TMC does not endorse any activity that could disturb public peace

Disciplinary action was necessary to maintain the party’s stance on communal harmony

TMC leaders also appealed to citizens to remain calm and not allow communal elements to exploit the situation.