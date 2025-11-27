Raja Singh’s Strong Appeal to BJP High Command Before Local Body Polls
In a significant political development, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has made a strong appeal to the BJP high command, urging the party to give priority to dedicated and hard-working party workers in the upcoming local body elections.
Raja Singh Questions Current Ticket Distribution Trend
In a detailed statement, Raja Singh expressed concern over a growing trend where prominent leaders are seeking tickets for their close associates or relatives rather than those who have genuinely worked for the party.
He raised key questions:
- “Why are such people being given tickets?”
- “How can the party grow if hardworking workers are ignored?”
Raja Singh warned that this trend could hurt the BJP’s internal strength and impact its performance in the elections.
Call to Support Old, Committed Workers
The MLA stressed that the upcoming local body elections must become an opportunity to empower those who:
- Have worked for years at the ground level
- Are not financially strong
- Need party support to contest effectively
- Represent the true spirit of BJP’s organisational values
He urged the BJP leadership to invest in these workers, stating that they deserve recognition and should be fielded as candidates.
Raja Singh Opposes Compromises With Other Parties
Raja Singh also cautioned senior leaders against forming unnecessary compromises with other political parties during the election season.
He emphasized:
“The BJP must move forward independently. Strengthening the party from within is the only way to achieve better results.”
Better Performance in Local Polls Will Boost Assembly Prospects
Concluding his appeal, Raja Singh stated that:
- A strong performance in the local body elections
- Will directly help the BJP secure better outcomes in the upcoming assembly elections
He again requested the party high command to ensure that only deserving and hardworking leaders are given tickets.
In the end, MLA Raja Singh’s request to the BJP high command regarding the local body elections stands as a strong message about fair ticket distribution and strengthening grassroots leadership — a direction he believes is essential for the BJP’s future growth.