Raja Singh’s Strong Appeal to BJP High Command Before Local Body Polls

Hyderabad: In a significant political development, Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh has made a strong appeal to the BJP high command, urging the party to give priority to dedicated and hard-working party workers in the upcoming local body elections. His remarks have sparked discussion within BJP circles across Telangana.

Raja Singh Questions Current Ticket Distribution Trend

In a detailed statement, Raja Singh expressed concern over a growing trend where prominent leaders are seeking tickets for their close associates or relatives rather than those who have genuinely worked for the party.

He raised key questions:

“Why are such people being given tickets?”

“How can the party grow if hardworking workers are ignored?”

Raja Singh warned that this trend could hurt the BJP’s internal strength and impact its performance in the elections.

Call to Support Old, Committed Workers

The MLA stressed that the upcoming local body elections must become an opportunity to empower those who:

Have worked for years at the ground level

at the ground level Are not financially strong

Need party support to contest effectively

Represent the true spirit of BJP’s organisational values

He urged the BJP leadership to invest in these workers, stating that they deserve recognition and should be fielded as candidates.

Raja Singh Opposes Compromises With Other Parties

Raja Singh also cautioned senior leaders against forming unnecessary compromises with other political parties during the election season.

He emphasized:

“The BJP must move forward independently. Strengthening the party from within is the only way to achieve better results.”

Better Performance in Local Polls Will Boost Assembly Prospects

Concluding his appeal, Raja Singh stated that:

A strong performance in the local body elections

Will directly help the BJP secure better outcomes in the upcoming assembly elections

He again requested the party high command to ensure that only deserving and hardworking leaders are given tickets.

In the end, MLA Raja Singh’s request to the BJP high command regarding the local body elections stands as a strong message about fair ticket distribution and strengthening grassroots leadership — a direction he believes is essential for the BJP’s future growth.