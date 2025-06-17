Rajapushpa Properties Launches Hyderabad’s Largest Luxury Clubhouse – Club Odyssey at Provincia

Hyderabad: Rajapushpa Properties, one of South India’s leading real estate developers, has unveiled Club Odyssey, Hyderabad’s largest luxury clubhouse, within its flagship residential project, Rajapushpa Provincia, located at Narsingi in the heart of the city’s Financial District.

Spread across a sprawling 1,00,000+ sq. ft., Club Odyssey aims to redefine luxury living by offering a holistic mix of wellness, fitness, leisure, and cultural amenities for residents. The launch event witnessed the presence of Padma Bhushan awardee and National Badminton Coach, Pullela Gopichand, as the Guest of Honour, alongside Mr. P. Sreenivas Reddy, Executive Director of Rajapushpa Properties.

Strategically situated just minutes away from the Financial District and Outer Ring Road (ORR), Rajapushpa Provincia is a 23.75-acre master-planned gated community comprising 3,498 premium apartments. The project’s Phase 1 (1,908 units) is already 95% sold, and Phase 2 (1,590 units) is expected to be handed over within the next 6 to 9 months.

The development features over 80% open spaces, a 6.5-acre central courtyard, skywalks, cycling and jogging tracks, and rich landscaped zones — all thoughtfully designed to encourage community interaction and active lifestyles.

“With Club Odyssey, we’ve gone beyond traditional real estate to create a vibrant lifestyle ecosystem,” said Mr. P. Sreenivas Reddy.

“It reflects our commitment to building not just homes, but holistic communities that foster wellness, connection, and joy.”

Club Odyssey includes:

Olympic-size swimming pool

Multi-level gymnasium

6 indoor badminton courts

Indoor air-conditioned basketball court

Squash court

Fine-dining restaurants, cafés, and lounges

Work-from-club lounges and co-working spaces

Entertainment and creative play zones for children and families

Indoor games: Table Tennis, Carrom, Foosball, Air Hockey

Spa, wellness centre, and yoga/aerobics/meditation rooms

Pool & billiards lounge

Multipurpose halls for events and gatherings

Pullela Gopichand, applauding the initiative, remarked:

“It’s inspiring to witness such a visionary approach to residential development. Club Odyssey not only offers world-class amenities but promotes the healthy, active lifestyle I’ve always championed.”

To complement Club Odyssey in Phase 1, Rajapushpa also plans to introduce Club Oasis in Phase 2 — ensuring consistent access to high-quality recreational infrastructure across the entire township.

With this latest milestone, Rajapushpa Provincia further strengthens its reputation as one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after residential addresses, where elevated urban living meets architectural excellence and community-driven design.

About Rajapushpa Provincia:

Rajapushpa Provincia is one of Hyderabad’s largest multicultural residential communities, offering panoramic views of the Outer Ring Road from G+39 floor towers — some of the tallest in Narsingi. Designed for convenience and luxury, it is surrounded by premier international schools, hospitals, business centres, and fine dining options. It stands as a modern landmark in the city’s real estate landscape.