Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Declared, Check Scores Online Now

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has officially declared the RBSE 12th Result 2025 for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams today, May 22, 2025, at 5 PM. Students can access their results online using their roll numbers on the official websites.

Official Websites to Check RBSE 12th Result 2025

The Rajasthan Board 12th result is now available at the following websites:

In addition, results can also be accessed via DigiLocker, UMANG App, and through SMS services.

Result Announced at Press Conference

The results were declared during a press conference held by BSER officials. During the conference, the board revealed key statistics including:

Overall pass percentage

Stream-wise toppers

District-wise and gender-wise performance data

Event Date RBSE 12th Exams Start Date March 6, 2025 RBSE 12th Exams End Date April 7, 2025 RBSE 12th Result 2025 Announcement May 22, 2025 at 5 PM

RBSE 12th Exam Overview

Detail Information Exam Name Rajasthan Board Class 12th Board Name Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Academic Year 2024-25 Class 12 Streams Arts, Commerce, Science, Varishtha Upadhyay, Praveshika Mode of Exam Offline (Pen and Paper) Exam Timing 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Result Mode Online and Offline (SMS) Login Credential Roll Number

Minimum Passing Criteria

To pass the RBSE 12th exam, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject (theory and practical combined) as well as in the overall aggregate.

How to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Online