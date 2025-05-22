Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Declared, Check Scores Online Now
The results were declared during a press conference held by BSER officials. During the conference, the board revealed key statistics including:
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has officially declared the RBSE 12th Result 2025 for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams today, May 22, 2025, at 5 PM. Students can access their results online using their roll numbers on the official websites.
Table of Contents
Official Websites to Check RBSE 12th Result 2025
The Rajasthan Board 12th result is now available at the following websites:
In addition, results can also be accessed via DigiLocker, UMANG App, and through SMS services.
Also Read: Odisha Class 12 Results 2025 Declared: Here’s How to Check Your Score
Result Announced at Press Conference
The results were declared during a press conference held by BSER officials. During the conference, the board revealed key statistics including:
- Overall pass percentage
- Stream-wise toppers
- District-wise and gender-wise performance data
Important Dates for Rajasthan Board 12th Exams 2025
|Event
|Date
|RBSE 12th Exams Start Date
|March 6, 2025
|RBSE 12th Exams End Date
|April 7, 2025
|RBSE 12th Result 2025 Announcement
|May 22, 2025 at 5 PM
RBSE 12th Exam Overview
|Detail
|Information
|Exam Name
|Rajasthan Board Class 12th
|Board Name
|Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|Academic Year
|2024-25
|Class
|12
|Streams
|Arts, Commerce, Science, Varishtha Upadhyay, Praveshika
|Mode of Exam
|Offline (Pen and Paper)
|Exam Timing
|8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
|Result Mode
|Online and Offline (SMS)
|Login Credential
|Roll Number
Minimum Passing Criteria
To pass the RBSE 12th exam, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject (theory and practical combined) as well as in the overall aggregate.
How to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Online
- Visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Click on the link for “RBSE 12th Result 2025”.
- Enter your roll number and submit.
- The result will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future reference.