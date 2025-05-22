Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Declared, Check Scores Online Now

Education

Mohammed Yousuf22 May 2025 - 17:41
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has officially declared the RBSE 12th Result 2025 for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams today, May 22, 2025, at 5 PM. Students can access their results online using their roll numbers on the official websites.

Official Websites to Check RBSE 12th Result 2025

The Rajasthan Board 12th result is now available at the following websites:

In addition, results can also be accessed via DigiLocker, UMANG App, and through SMS services.

Result Announced at Press Conference

The results were declared during a press conference held by BSER officials. During the conference, the board revealed key statistics including:

  • Overall pass percentage
  • Stream-wise toppers
  • District-wise and gender-wise performance data

Important Dates for Rajasthan Board 12th Exams 2025

EventDate
RBSE 12th Exams Start DateMarch 6, 2025
RBSE 12th Exams End DateApril 7, 2025
RBSE 12th Result 2025 AnnouncementMay 22, 2025 at 5 PM

RBSE 12th Exam Overview

DetailInformation
Exam NameRajasthan Board Class 12th
Board NameBoard of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
Academic Year2024-25
Class12
StreamsArts, Commerce, Science, Varishtha Upadhyay, Praveshika
Mode of ExamOffline (Pen and Paper)
Exam Timing8:30 AM – 11:45 AM
Result ModeOnline and Offline (SMS)
Login CredentialRoll Number

Minimum Passing Criteria

To pass the RBSE 12th exam, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject (theory and practical combined) as well as in the overall aggregate.

How to Check Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2025 Online

  1. Visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link for “RBSE 12th Result 2025”.
  3. Enter your roll number and submit.
  4. The result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference.

