Rajasthan Govt Set to Create New World Record in Surya Namaskar

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government, led by Bhajan Lal Sharma, is making a concerted effort to break a world record for Surya Namaskar on Monday, just ahead of Surya Saptami, which is celebrated on February 4.

Statewide Surya Namaskar Event

On Monday, a massive Surya Namaskar session was organized, bringing together students, parents, and teachers from both government and private schools across the state. The collective yoga event saw State Education Minister Madan Dilawar participating alongside students at the SMS Investment Ground in Jaipur.

Minister Dilawar’s Address

Minister Dilawar, speaking at the event, announced that February 4 had been declared a government holiday to mark Surya Saptami. He further stated that this event was a part of the broader initiative to promote Surya Namaskar as a regular practice in schools across Rajasthan.

Surya Namaskar as a Daily Practice

The Education Department has mandated that students perform three rounds of Surya Namaskar each day during morning prayers as a part of their daily routine. This initiative has been in place throughout the academic year and will continue as a permanent practice in schools.

Attempt to Surpass Last Year’s Record

This year, the Education Department aims to break the world record set last year, when 1.33 crore students from 78,974 schools participated in the Surya Namaskar event. To surpass this achievement, the department encouraged not just students and teachers but also parents to take part.

Overwhelming Participation Across Rajasthan

The response to the event was overwhelming, with thousands of people joining the collective yoga session across Rajasthan. Surya Namaskar was performed simultaneously in government and private educational institutions across the state, with each participant completing three rounds of the practice.

Documentation and World Record Application

The event was thoroughly documented through photography and videography. The participation data will be compiled and uploaded to the Shala Darpan and Private School Portals by Monday evening. Following the compilation, an official application for world record recognition will be submitted.