Rajasthan govt to replace Urdu terms in policing with Hindi words

Jaipur: Mukadma (case), Mulzim (accused), Ilzam (allegation), Ittila (information), Chashmdeed (eyewitness), and many such terms may not be part of the policing vocabulary in Rajasthan for long, with the BJP government in the state issuing directions to replace them with appropriate Hindi words.

The state police headquarters started the exercise following a letter from Minister of State (Home) Jawahar Singh Bedham seeking information about such words and their Hindi alternatives.

Following the letter, state police chief U R Sahoo wrote to the Additional Director General of Police (Training) last month to collect details of Urdu words and find their appropriate replacements.

In the letter, he also instructed the officer to omit Urdu terms from training material, apprise all trainees of the new Hindi words, and disseminate information about the latest Hindi words in the ongoing training programs.

The DGP’s communication, dated November 11, also references the letter from MoS Bedham.

ADG (Crime), meanwhile, also wrote to all police range inspector generals on December 10 about the DGP’s letter. Letters were then sent to all state SPs.

Also Read: Congress Demands Amit Shah Apologize for Controversial ‘Ambedkar Remark’ in Rajya Sabha

“In the follow-up of the instructions from the PHQ (Police headquarters), the SPs have been asked to collect information about the Urdu words and their Hindi replacements,” a police official said.

The Congress party criticized the government over the move, calling it uncalled for.

“The law and order situation is worsening in the state, but the state government is not bothered by it. Rather than replacing words that have been in practice for long, the government should take effective action to control crime and restore law and order,” he said.

Several terms are commonly used in police, like Mukadma (case), Mulzim (accused), Mustagis (complainant), Ilzam (allegation), Ittila (information), Chashmadeed (eyewitness), Jeb Tarashi (pickpocketing), Ferd Baramadgi (recovery memo) among others.

They and many other Urdu terms may not be a part of the policing vocabulary in the state for long.