Rajasthan: Jaipur’s SMS Stadium again receives bomb threat

Jaipur: The Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium in Jaipur has once again received a bomb threat, this time on Monday morning.

Alarming Email Threat

The Rajasthan Sports Council received a disturbing email that read: “After the success of Operation Sindoor, now the SMS Stadium will be blown up with a bomb.” The threat was received at 9:13 AM, and the Sports Council President, Neeraj K. Pawan, confirmed that the premises were thoroughly searched following the warning, but no suspicious items were found.

Immediate Response and Search Operation

In response to the threat, officials immediately alerted the police control room. Multiple teams, including the police, Quick Response Team (QRT), and bomb disposal squad, were dispatched to the site. A comprehensive search operation was launched, covering the main ground, hostel, sports council office, and the RCA Academy.

An official stated that no suspicious object had been recovered, and the police have initiated an investigation to trace the source of the email.

Stadium Sealed and Cyber Team on Alert

The stadium has been completely sealed for security reasons, and a cyber team has been put on high alert to monitor any further developments. This is not the first time SMS Stadium has been targeted by such threats. A similar email was sent on May 8, containing the same menacing message related to Operation Sindoor.

Previous Bomb Threats

In addition to the SMS Stadium threats, similar bomb threats were also made on May 9 to the Jaipur Metro station and train services, with no explosives found. Earlier, on February 20, SMS Medical College received a bomb threat through an email sent to the Principal’s ID, which was reported two days later. Additionally, on October 4, 2024, Jaipur International Airport, along with over 100 airports across India, received coordinated bomb threats through email.