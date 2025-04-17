Rajasthan Shocker: Paralysed Father Operated on by Mistake Instead of Son at Kota Medical College

New Delhi: In a shocking case of medical negligence, a man has alleged that doctors at Kota Medical College Hospital in Rajasthan mistakenly performed surgery on his paralysed father instead of him.

The patient, identified as Manish, was admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a recent accident. He was scheduled for surgery on Saturday and had called his paralysed father for support, as no one else was available to assist him during his hospital stay.

Surgery Mix-Up Leaves Patient in Shock

According to Manish, he was admitted and prepped for the surgery, while his paralysed father waited outside the operation theatre. However, he later discovered that his father had been mistakenly operated on, receiving 5-6 stitches.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

“I was inside the OT. I don’t know what happened, but now my father has stitches on him. I’m shocked,” Manish told reporters.

“I don’t even remember the name of the doctor who operated on me. What can I do now?” he added, visibly distressed.

Hospital Launches Probe Into Alleged Negligence

Reacting to the incident, Dr. Sangeeta Saxena, Principal of Kota Medical College, said a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter.

“I have asked the superintendent to form a committee and submit a report within 2–3 days. They will inquire and inform what happened,” said Dr. Saxena. Also Read: Fact Check: Is CM Rekha Gupta the Woman Dancing in Viral Bollywood Video? Here’s the Truth

The incident has raised serious questions about patient identification protocols and procedural checks in government hospitals.

Calls for Accountability and Transparency

Medical experts and patient rights advocates are calling for a thorough probe and strict action if negligence is proven. The incident has also sparked public outrage on social media, with many demanding better hospital management and patient safety measures.