Rajasthan State Worker Held Over Suspected Espionage for Pakistan

Jaipur: A Rajasthan government employee was detained in Jaisalmer on Wednesday night on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan, according to intelligence officials.

The accused, Shakur Khan, was taken into custody following security-related inputs that suggested he may have been leaking sensitive information.

Detention Based on Surveillance and Intelligence Inputs

Shakur Khan, who is employed in the district employment office in Jaisalmer, came under scrutiny after intelligence agencies received alerts about possible espionage activities. Authorities placed him under surveillance, which eventually led to his detention.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

“He was under observation due to suspected links with Pakistani operatives. During preliminary checks, phone numbers connected to Pakistan were discovered on his mobile device,” a senior intelligence officer said.

Joint Interrogation Conducted in Jaisalmer

Following his detention, a joint interrogation team questioned Khan in Jaisalmer. After the initial probe, he was transported to Jaipur for further investigation.

Also Read: Telangana Government Unveils Gaddar Awards 2025: Allu Arjun, Kalki, and Lucky Bhaskar Shine

Central Agencies to Lead Investigation in Jaipur

Khan will face extensive questioning by central intelligence agencies in Jaipur to uncover the extent of his alleged involvement and whether he was part of a broader spy network.

Espionage Threat in Border States Raises Concerns

This incident highlights the ongoing threats of espionage in India’s border states like Rajasthan, where foreign intelligence agencies often attempt to exploit vulnerable individuals within government departments.

Officials confirmed that if strong evidence is found, legal action under the Official Secrets Act may be initiated.