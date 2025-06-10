Rajendranagar Double Murder Case Cracked, Former Driver and Friend Arrested

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas today announced the breakthrough in the double murder case of an elderly couple in Janachaitanya Colony, Rajendranagar, which occurred on June 5. Police have identified and arrested the perpetrators as the couple’s former driver and his friend.

Old Grievance Led to Premeditated Murder Plot

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammed Shakeel Salman (A1), the prime accused, and his friend Mohammed Mujeebuddin (A2). Both were apprehended in Medak. The investigation revealed that Mohammed Shakeel, who worked as a driver in Hyderabad, harbored a grudge against the elderly couple. Sources indicate that while the couple was building their house, the deceased would often scold Mohammed Shakeel. This resentment festered in Shakeel, leading him to plan their murder.

For eight months prior to the incident, Mohammed Shakeel had been waiting for an opportune moment to carry out his plan. The couple had recently shifted to Rajendranagar from their previous residence in Red Hills Colony.

Elaborate Plan Involved Disguises and Fake IDs

On the day of the murder, the two accused, Mohammed Shakeel and Mohammed Mujeebuddin, entered the couple’s home disguised in burqas and using a fake ID proof, reportedly under the name of “Ali.” This was done to mislead the elderly couple and gain entry.

After the brutal murders, Mohammed Shakeel (A1) remained in the house for approximately half an hour. He even attempted to delete the DVR of the CCTV camera access using the elderly couple’s iPhone, in a clear attempt to eliminate evidence and avoid suspicion. Mohammed Mujeebuddin (A2) escaped immediately after the murders.

Financial Motive and Technical Evidence Crucial to Breakthrough

The investigation, conducted by six dedicated teams, relied heavily on technical evidence and CCTV footage to crack the case. It was revealed that Mohammed Shakeel had previously lost money in online gaming. Mohammed Mujeebuddin (A2) had previously lent Shakeel (A1) ₹40,000. It is believed that Shakeel brought Mujeebuddin into the plot with the promise of repaying this debt or sharing potential spoils.

The police confirmed that the meticulous planning and the use of technical evidence, including CCTV footage, were instrumental in identifying and apprehending the accused.