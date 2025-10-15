Rajendranagar Police Seize ₹4 Lakh Worth of Illegal Firecrackers in Upparpally Apartment

A major mishap was averted in Upparpally, falling under the Rajendranagar Police Station limits, after police seized a large quantity of firecrackers stored illegally inside a residential apartment.

According to police reports, firecrackers worth around ₹4 lakh were brought and stored in S4 Apartments, Upparpally, without obtaining any official permission or safety clearance. The stockpile was reportedly kept in a confined space within the apartment premises, posing a serious fire hazard to residents.

Upon receiving credible information, the Rajendranagar police team swiftly reached the location and conducted a raid. Officers found boxes filled with various types of firecrackers stacked unsafely. The entire stock was immediately seized to prevent any potential fire or explosion, especially ahead of the festive season.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered against those responsible for illegally storing and transporting the firecrackers. Investigations are underway to trace the suppliers and identify whether the materials were intended for resale in nearby markets.

Authorities urged citizens to avoid storing or purchasing large quantities of fireworks without authorization, warning that such negligence could lead to serious accidents and legal consequences.

The timely action by Rajendranagar police not only prevented a possible tragedy but also underscored the importance of adhering to safety regulations during festive celebrations.