Rajiv Gandhi’s death Anniversary as anti -terrorism day

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration committee observed the death anniversary of the late Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi as anti -terrorism day. Shri Gopishetti Niranjan, Chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission offered floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi Ji’s Potrait. Two minutes silence observed in respect of Late Sri Rajiv ji and also to mourn the death of 17 persons in the fire accident near Gulzar House on 18th of this month.

G.Niranjan administered a pledge with the participants to work for the end of terrorism and to promote Sadbhavana and peace among the people.

On this occasion, Sri Niranjan said that Rajiv Gandhi, who entered politics for some inevitable reasons after the death of Mrs. Indira Gandhi, brought many reforms in the country for the development of the country and lost his life in terrorists Bomb blast in Perambudur on 21st May 1991. He recalled that Every year on 21st May, govt used to observe this day as Anti Terrorism day officially and Chief Secretary of the state used to administer pledge with the authorities but this practice is forgotten from past some years.

Addressing the fire accident incident in the Gulzar House, he said that such incidents are very painful and every person should volunteer to correct their surroundings. He also asked the government to investigate the fire accident.

The event was attended by members of the Rajiv gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra Commemoration committee G. Anand, G. Kannayya Lal, G. Raghavender, Bahadurupura, Charminar Assembly Constituency Congress Incharges Pulipati Rajesh Kumar, mujeeb Ullah Shareef, senior Congress leaders Mujahed, moosa, G.Dinesh, venkatesh Mudhiraj, krishna kumar, iqbal, Jabbar, bhagender singh, ashok Reddy, Vijay Kumar, Hyder Jafri, askar Ali, wadood, Narsimha, T.Chandu, Rukmini Nayak, Srinivas and Bari Khan were among the participants.