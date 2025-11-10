Telangana Rajiv Swagruha to Auction 163 Residential Plots Near Hyderabad on November 17–18

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation has announced the public auction of 163 open residential plots in prime locations near Hyderabad, including Thorrur, Bahadurpalli, and Kurmalguda, scheduled to be held on November 17 and 18.

Managing Director V.P. Gautam, IAS, stated that the auction will offer 125 plots in Thorrur, 25 plots in Kurmalguda, and 13 plots in Bahadurpalli. The plots, ranging from 200 to 1,000 square yards, are free of disputes and fully equipped with essential infrastructure such as roads, drainage, and electricity. Interested buyers must register by November 15 to participate in the bidding process.

The auction for the Thorrur plots, which are located close to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), will be conducted at the Avika Convention Centre in Ameerpet on November 17 and 18, while the bidding for plots in Bahadurpalli and Kurmalguda will begin on the afternoon of November 18.

According to officials, the layouts have been developed with all necessary amenities, allowing buyers to begin construction immediately after purchase. The plots are ideally suited for individuals seeking to build independent homes within city limits.

Growing interest in Thorrur project

The auction announcement has generated strong enthusiasm among buyers, particularly for the Thorrur layout. Many prospective homeowners have been visiting the site to inspect plots, interact with existing residents, and review the available facilities. Visitors are also evaluating soil quality and infrastructure before finalizing their preferred plots.

Out of the 885 total plots in the Thorrur project, 517 have already been sold under the installment-based scheme, leaving 125 plots now open for auction. Given the area’s proximity to major roads and its rapid urban development, real estate experts expect intense competition during the auction.

Officials added that the Telangana government’s focus on expanding residential infrastructure around Hyderabad has made Rajiv Swagruha layouts increasingly popular among middle-class and upper-middle-class buyers seeking secure, ready-to-build plots.