Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme Final Deadline Approaching Soon: Apply by April 14 for ₹4 Lakh Loan Support

The Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme Final Deadline, offering financial support of up to ₹4 lakh for self-employment, is closing applications on April 14, 2025. Eligible candidates from SC, ST, BC, and Minority communities must act swiftly to secure subsidized loans for entrepreneurial ventures.

Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme Final Deadline: Only 6 Days Left to Apply!

Key Highlights of the Scheme

Subsidy-Backed Loan: Avail up to ₹4 lakh with government-backed subsidies.

Avail up to ₹4 lakh with government-backed subsidies. Eligibility: Open to unemployed youth aged 18–35 from SC, ST, BC, and Minority groups.

Open to unemployed youth aged 18–35 from SC, ST, BC, and Minority groups. Documents Required: Caste certificate, income certificate (post-2016), and Aadhaar-linked bank details.

Why Apply for the Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme?

The scheme aims to empower youth by providing low-interest loans to start businesses, reducing dependency on traditional employment. With less than a week left, applicants in Telangana are rushing to submit forms online or at designated centers.

How to Apply:

Follow these steps before the April 14 deadline:

Step 1: Visit the Official Portal

Go to tgobmmsnew.cgg.gov.in and select your caste category (e.g., Minority, SC, ST).

Step 2: Fill the Registration Form

Name as per Aadhaar : Enter exact details from your Aadhaar card.

: Enter exact details from your Aadhaar card. Aadhaar Number : Mandatory for verification.

: Mandatory for verification. Scheme Selection: Ex: Choose “Beauty Parlour (Women)” or “Tailoring Work (Women)” under Bank-Linked Schemes.

Step 3: Enter Location & Bank Details

District, Mandal, Village : Select from dropdown menus.

: Select from dropdown menus. Bank Details: Provide IFSC code, branch name, and account information.

Step 4: Upload Documents

Beneficiary Photo (50KB–500KB).

(50KB–500KB). PAN card (optional).

Step 5: Submit & Preview

Review all details and click “Preview” before final submission.

Confusion Over Application Process in Merged Villages

Residents of merged villages in Nizamabad face confusion about where to submit documents. Villages like Kaloor, Khanapur, and Sarangapur, merged with Nizamabad Municipal Corporation in 2017, report login portal errors and unclear submission guidelines.

Quote from Local Applicant:

“The online portal doesn’t list our village. Officials are accepting forms manually, but we fear delays.”

Authorities assure applicants that all submissions will be processed fairly. Commissioner Ramesh stated, “We’re resolving technical issues. No eligible candidate will lose benefits.”

Act Now Before April 14!

With the final deadline on April 14, applicants must:

Double-check documents for accuracy.

for accuracy. Apply online or visit municipal offices immediately.

or visit municipal offices immediately. Contact helplines for portal-related issues.

Pro Tip: Ensure income certificates reflect post-2016 data to avoid rejection.

The Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme is a golden opportunity for youth to kickstart their entrepreneurial journey. Apply now and secure your ₹4 lakh loan before the window closes on April 14, 2025.

