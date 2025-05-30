Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme Implementation Faces Delays Amid High Demand

Mancherial: The implementation of the Telangana government’s flagship Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme is reportedly moving at a slow pace, casting uncertainty over its official rollout on June 2, Telangana Formation Day.

Beneficiary Selection Process Still Incomplete

Despite clear directives to complete the selection of beneficiaries by May 28, officials have failed to finalize the process. The government had earlier announced its plan to distribute sanction letters to eligible applicants from June 2. However, with the selection process lagging, doubts are growing over the feasibility of that deadline.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Major Drop in Prices — ₹4,000 Cheaper Per Gram on May 30, Big Relief During Wedding Season!

In the undivided Adilabad district, around 1,54,210 applications have been received. Shockingly, the number of units sanctioned by the government doesn’t even come close to 50,000, exposing a massive gap between demand and supply.

Application Scrutiny Prioritizes Vulnerable Groups

As per scheme guidelines, priority is to be given to single women, the extremely poor, and persons with disabilities. Authorities have reviewed applications under these categories and sent them for approval to district collectors. However, no clarity has been provided on the selection of other applicants outside these priority groups.

CIBIL Score Verification Causing Major Delays

The verification of applicants’ CIBIL credit scores has emerged as the key reason behind the delay. Applications have been divided among SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, and Christian Minority corporations based on caste reservations. The first phase focuses on those seeking aid of ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh.

Mandals submitted the applications to banks for CIBIL checks to identify existing loans or liabilities in the applicant’s name. After verification, the list is being sent to district collectors through local MLAs and ministers. But many mandals have yet to complete this verification process.

Status of Verification in Key Districts

Nirmal: 35,184 applications received, 27,939 sent for bank verification

35,184 applications received, 27,939 sent for bank verification Adilabad: 42,352 applications, 11,178 verified

42,352 applications, 11,178 verified Asifabad: 30,722 applications, 16,558 verified

30,722 applications, 16,558 verified Mancherial: 45,952 applications, 41,197 sent for verification

Even in areas where verification has started, only 40–60% of the process is complete. Full verification and response from banks are expected to take another 4–5 days.

Low Sanctioned Units Trigger Beneficiary Selection Dilemma

Due to the emphasis on CIBIL score eligibility, many hopeful applicants are turning out to be ineligible. In districts like Nirmal and Asifabad, sanctioned units are significantly fewer than the number of verified eligible applicants, making selection even more challenging.

For instance:

Nirmal: 35,000 applicants vs. only 11,039 units sanctioned

Asifabad: 42,000 applicants vs. 13,879 units sanctioned

Officials in Adilabad and Mancherial districts have declined to provide figures, stating that the selection process is still ongoing. Estimates suggest less than 35% of applicants might eventually receive aid.

Concerns of Bias and Political Favoritism

With limited units available and a large number of eligible candidates, there’s growing concern that political favoritism may influence final selection. Authorities fear backlash from those left out, especially if ruling party affiliates receive preference.

The delays, combined with eligibility bottlenecks and fewer sanctioned units, are posing a major challenge to timely implementation of the scheme.

Will the Government Rush or Wait?

It remains to be seen whether the government will rush the launch on June 2, risking public dissatisfaction, or take time to complete the process diligently, ensuring transparency and fairness. The outcome could shape public perception ahead of future welfare initiatives.