Rajkumar Hirani Reveals Major Challenge During the Making of Aamir Khan-Starrer ‘PK’

Mumbai: Director Rajkumar Hirani, known for his successful films like 3 Idiots and Dunki, revealed a major challenge during the making of his hit film PK starring Aamir Khan. In a recent appearance on trade analyst Komal Nahta’s podcast ‘Game Changers’, Hirani shared behind-the-scenes details about his creative process and the struggles of making fresh and unique content.

A Shocking Realization: Concerns Over Film Similarity

When asked about the pressure of keeping his ideas fresh, Hirani reflected on the creative journey behind PK. He revealed that initially, his team was thrilled with the film’s unique concept, believing it was a completely new idea. However, their excitement was soon dampened when someone pointed out a striking similarity to another movie that had already been developed.

Hirani recalled the moment of concern, saying, “Someone told us that this film has been written by someone else, and when we went and saw it, we were shocked. If we made this, people would say it’s copied, so we were worried.” The team spent a month brainstorming how to approach the issue but struggled to find a solution.

The Creative Breakthrough: A Court Case Twist

Amidst the challenges, Hirani’s collaborator Abhijat Joshi proposed a unique twist to the story. “One day Abhijat came and said that we show it like this, that he is looking for God and not finding him, so he files a court case. I said, ‘This is interesting, let’s develop it,’” said Hirani. This fresh approach helped steer the film in a new direction, ultimately leading to its success.

Another Hurdle: Similar Concept in ‘OMG – Oh My God!’

However, Hirani and his team later discovered that another film, OMG – Oh My God! featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, was exploring a similar concept. Hirani shared, “Then we had to leave that idea,” acknowledging yet another challenge during the film’s creation.

Despite the hurdles, PK went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time, receiving both critical and commercial success. Hirani’s candid conversation sheds light on the difficulties filmmakers face in creating original content while navigating creative setbacks.

Takeaways from Hirani’s Journey

Rajkumar Hirani’s experience with PK highlights the importance of persistence, collaboration, and the willingness to evolve creative concepts. The film’s success story not only emphasizes Hirani’s vision but also underscores the unpredictable nature of filmmaking.