Rajkumar Hirani Shares Heartfelt Anecdote from ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ Featuring Boman Irani

Mumbai: The much-awaited podcast Game Changers, hosted by renowned film trade analyst Komal Nahta, has kicked off with a special guest—director Rajkumar Hirani. In the first episode, Hirani opened up about his cinematic journey and shared some behind-the-scenes moments from his iconic film Munnabhai MBBS, starring Sanjay Dutt.

Rajkumar Hirani Reflects on the Success of Munnabhai MBBS

During his conversation with Komal Nahta, Hirani was asked if the immense success of Munnabhai MBBS placed pressure on him for future projects. Hirani revealed, “Yes, regarding the first film, I don’t even remember thinking about how much business it would do or if people would watch it. I was just so happy that the film got made.”

A Heartwarming Moment from the Film’s Release

Hirani recalled a special moment after the film’s release that gave him clarity about its success. “The next day, I got a call from my assistant who asked, ‘Sir, let’s go see the film. What’s happening?’ I asked the gatekeeper how the film was doing, and he gestured that it wasn’t good. But when I went inside and saw people enjoying it, I realized that his gesture didn’t mean ‘not houseful,'” Hirani said.

Fun Anecdote Involving Boman Irani

The filmmaker also shared a fun anecdote from the film’s release, involving actor Boman Irani. The two decided to watch the film together, and upon exiting the theater, they were greeted with a “Housefull” sign. Hirani fondly remembered the moment, expressing how this gesture symbolized the overwhelming success the film had achieved.

Munnabhai MBBS: A Game-Changer in Indian Cinema

Munnabhai MBBS, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra under the banner Vinod Chopra Films, was a groundbreaking movie that struck a chord with audiences across India. The film featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Sunil Dutt, Gracy Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Arshad Warsi, Rohini Hattangadi, and others. Released on December 19, 2003, the film became both a critical and commercial success, narrating the story of a gangster who embarks on a mission to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a doctor.