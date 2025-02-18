Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi Star in ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Teaser: A Heartfelt Journey of Love and Fate

Mumbai: The teaser for the much-awaited Bollywood film Bhool Chuk Maaf was released on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into a story brimming with love, fate, and redemption. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is set against the vibrant backdrop of Varanasi and explores the complexities of small-town romance.

A Twist of Fate in ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, Bhool Chuk Maaf follows the life of Ranjan (played by Rajkummar Rao), a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to marry his beloved Titli. However, just before the wedding, a series of unexpected events throws his life into chaos, leading to a hilarious yet heartfelt journey that explores love, fate, and the pursuit of redemption.

Produced by Maddock Films and Presented by Amazon MGM Studios

Produced by the highly successful Maddock Films, led by Dinesh Vijan, Bhool Chuk Maaf is another addition to the production house’s list of box-office hits. Maddock Films has gained a reputation for delivering engaging stories with films like Stree, Munjya, Stree 2, Bhediya, Luka Chuppi, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. With Stree 2 being the highest-grossing Hindi film to date, the expectations for Bhool Chuk Maaf are high.

The film is presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios and promises to bring a fresh, engaging narrative to the big screen. It is set to be a laugh riot that also tugs at the heartstrings, leaving audiences with both joy and warmth.

Bhool Chuk Maaf is scheduled for release in cinemas on April 10, 2025, and is expected to be a major hit with moviegoers.

Rajkummar Rao’s Recent Successes

Rajkummar Rao has been enjoying the success of his recent projects, including Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where he starred alongside Tripti Dimri, who has also been in the limelight following her success in Animal.

