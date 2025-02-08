Rajkummar Rao Congratulates Jeet Adani on His Wedding Full of Love

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who had a successful run at the box office in 2024, recently congratulated Jeet Adani, the son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, on his wedding to Diva Shah.

Rajkummar Shares Heartfelt Congratulations

On Saturday, Rajkummar took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of the couple from their wedding stage. He wrote on the image: “A wedding full of love. Congrats to the beautiful couple @jeet_adani1 and Diva. #Jiva.”

Rajkummar and Patralekha Celebrate Farah Khan’s Birthday

Earlier, Rajkummar and his wife Patralekha celebrated the birthday of choreographer-director Farah Khan. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram, showcasing heartwarming moments with Farah. In the caption, they wrote: “Happiest Birthday to our dearest @farahkhankunder ma’am. Wishing you only the best in life..We love you to the moon and back.”

Farah, a close friend of the couple, had attended their wedding ceremony in November 2021 in Chandigarh, where she was seen tying a pagdi for Rajkummar during the ceremony.

Rajkummar and Patralekha’s Wedding Moments

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding was one of the most cherished events, not just for their fans but also for their friends in the film fraternity. The wedding saw the presence of many bigwigs from Bollywood, including Farah Khan, Rajkummar’s close friend Hansal Mehta, ‘Article 15’ director Anubhav Sinha, ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ director Luv Ranjan, and the creators of The Family Man, Raj & Dk.

Special Post from Raj & Dk

Recently, Raj & Dk shared a picture from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s reception, where all the directors, along with Rajkummar, were seen in black tuxedos. They captioned the post in Spanish: “Hombres De Negro (Men In Black).”

The comment section was soon flooded with reactions from fans and film personalities. Rajkummar expressed his feelings for the influential people in his life by commenting, “I love you guys.” Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “Omg. All that’s missing from this photograph is background music.” Actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee commented, “League of extraordinary gentlemen.”