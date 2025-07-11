Rajkummar Rao Roars in Maalik – A Gangster Drama for the Ages!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao delivers one of the most powerful performances of his career in Maalik, a gripping gangster saga set in the raw, turbulent world of 1988 Allahabad. Directed by Pulkit, in his theatrical debut, the film has garnered critical acclaim for its intense storytelling, stellar acting, and technical brilliance.

Rajkummar Rao’s Career-Best Performance as Maalik

Rao steps into the role of Maalik, a ruthless and ambitious gangster, with fiery intensity and emotional depth. His transformation is striking—marked by a mix of rage, charisma, and vulnerability.

Dialogues like:

“Paida nahi hue toh kya, ban toh sakte hain”

“Hum mazdoor baap ka beta hai ye kismat thi humari, ab aap ko majboot bete ka baap banna padega ye kismat hai aapki”

…evoke the nostalgia of Amitabh Bachchan’s golden era, making Rao’s portrayal unforgettable.

Manushi Chhillar Shines as the Emotional Heart of the Film

Manushi Chhillar surprises in a refreshing role as Shalini, Maalik’s emotional compass. With subtlety and strength, she grounds the narrative, bringing tenderness to an otherwise gritty storyline. Her chemistry with Rajkummar Rao adds depth to the emotionally driven subplots.

Pulkit’s Directorial Debut Impresses with Razor-Sharp Screenplay

Director Pulkit crafts a tense, tightly-woven narrative, filled with unpredictable twists, moral dilemmas, and gritty action. His control over tone ensures a perfect balance between raw violence and emotionally charged moments, making Maalik stand out in the gangster genre.

Stunning Cinematography and Sound Design Create a Raw, Immersive World

Shot entirely on real locations in Allahabad and Lucknow, the cinematography captures the oppressive, crime-ridden streets and rising ambitions of its characters. The background score is thunderous and layered, amplifying tension at every beat.

Songs like “Naamumkin” and “Dil Thaam Ke” elevate the emotional tone, making the film’s soundtrack a memorable component of the experience.

A Gangster Drama with Substance and Style

Maalik isn’t just about violence—it’s a character-driven narrative exploring themes of ambition, survival, and loyalty in a world of crime. With flawless direction, an electrifying lead performance, and top-tier production quality, the film is both thrilling and thought-provoking.

Verdict: A Must-Watch Gangster Thriller

With 4 out of 5 stars, Maalik is a must-watch for lovers of gangster cinema and strong character arcs. It marks a career high for Rajkummar Rao, a noteworthy debut for Pulkit, and a bold redefinition of Bollywood’s gangster genre.