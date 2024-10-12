Rajnath performs Shastra Pooja in Bengal on Dussehra

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday performed the traditional Shastra Pooja at the Sukna Military Station in West Bengal on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

This significant ceremony in the Indian Army symbolises the respect for weapons as the protectors of the nation’s sovereignty.

Rajnath initiated the rituals with Kalash Pooja, followed by the Shastra Pooja and Vahan Pooja, an official statement said.

He also offered prayers to a range of modern military equipment, including state-of-the-art infantry, artillery and communication systems, mobility platforms, and drone systems.

The Defence Minister also interacted with the troops.

In his address, Singh commended the vigilance and critical role of the Armed Forces in maintaining peace and stability along the borders.

He stated that Dussehra symbolises the victory of good over evil, and the soldiers possess the same respect for human values.

“India has never attacked any country out of hatred or contempt. We fight only when someone insults or tries to harm our integrity and sovereignty; when war is waged against religion, truth and human values. This is what we have inherited.

We will continue to preserve this heritage. However, if our interests are threatened, we will not hesitate to take a big step.

Shastra Pooja is a clear indication that if need be, the weapons and equipment will be used with full force,” Rajnath said.

The rituals, performed to seek blessings for strength, success and safety reaffirm the cultural and spiritual depth of Dussehra, underscoring the pivotal role of weapon systems in safeguarding the country.

They symbolise the preparedness, resolve, and unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces to protect the nation.

The ceremony highlighted the Indian Army’s blend of tradition and modernisation, with a focus on preserving India’s sovereignty and promoting indigenous defence systems and platforms.

The event was attended by Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary-designate RK Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command Lt Gen Ram Chander Tiwari, DG Border Roads Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla and other officials.