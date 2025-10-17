Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath to flag off first batch of Brahmos tomorrow

New Delhi: Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, is poised to make history in defence production on Saturday as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will jointly flag off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace Unit in Sarojini Nagar.

This landmark event will not only mark a major milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but also reinforce India’s vision of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

BrahMos Aerospace, the producer of the world’s fastest and most advanced precision strike missile system, has successfully rolled out the first batch of BrahMos missiles from its new Integration and Test Facility in Lucknow.

This state-of-the-art facility, inaugurated on May 11, 2025, is equipped with modern systems for missile assembly, integration, testing, and final quality checks. Following successful trials, these missiles will be ready for deployment by the Indian Armed Forces.

During the event, the Defence Minister and Chief Minister will inaugurate the Booster Building and witness a live demonstration of the booster docking process. They will also review presentations at the Airframe and Avionics, Pre-Dispatch Inspection (PDI), and Warhead Buildings, along with the BrahMos simulator equipment.

The ceremony will include a tree-planting initiative, a storage trolley demonstration, the presentation of a GST bill and a cheque, and a display of a mobile autonomous launcher. DG (BrahMos) Jaytirth R. Joshi will hand over the GST bill and cheque to CM Yogi Adityanath, symbolising revenue generation for the state.

The continuous production of BrahMos missiles will provide sustained GST revenue and generate employment opportunities for highly skilled youth in Uttar Pradesh.

The BrahMos facility in Bhatgaon, Sarojini Nagar, stands as one of the most significant projects under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. It carries out the complete process of assembly, integration, and testing to the highest technical standards.

With the dispatch of its first missile consignment, UP has emerged as a key partner in the national “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative.

The Lucknow unit is the first in the corridor to manage the entire manufacturing and testing process indigenously, reinforcing both strategic autonomy and industrial growth.

BrahMos Aerospace has rapidly scaled up its production capabilities to meet the increasing demands of the Indian Armed Forces. The Lucknow facility will ensure the timely fulfilment of domestic defence requirements while positioning itself to cater to future international exports. This dedicated unit marks a major leap toward establishing Uttar Pradesh as a leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub.

The advanced technologies being developed here will pave the way for next-generation variants of the BrahMos missile system, further strengthening India’s defence prowess.