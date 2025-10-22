Rajnath Singh confers rank of Honorary Lieutenant Colonel to javelin star Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally conferred the gleaming insignia of the Honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army to star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra during the pipping ceremony in South Block on Wednesday.

Enrolled in the Indian Army as a junior commissioned officer in the rank of naib subedar on August 26, 2016, Neeraj has served with The Rajputana Rifles. The javelin ace made history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. He continued his outstanding performance by winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in 2023 and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Also Read: WPL 2026: Mega auction set to be held in last week of November in New Delhi

Interacting with Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra and his family members, Rajnat Singh described him as “an epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence.” Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army and Territorial Army were present on the occasion.

“Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike,” said Rajnath Singh.

Neeraj also has multiple gold medals at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and Diamond League events. His personal best throw of 90.23 metres (2025) stands as a milestone in Indian sporting history.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements and exemplary service to the nation, Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra was granted an Honorary commission in the Territorial Army by President Droupadi Murmu on April 16, 2025.

Earlier, he was conferred with the Padma, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Param Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.