Rajnath Singh Holds High-Level Security Review with Military Chiefs Amid Cross-Border Escalation

New Delhi: In light of escalating hostilities with Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting at South Block on Friday to assess the current security situation along the western border and review the operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces.

Top Military Leadership Attends Strategic Review

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. The leaders reviewed strategic options and readiness levels amid growing threats.

India Foils Pakistan’s Second Round of Airstrikes

The high-level discussions came after India successfully thwarted Pakistan’s second wave of attempted airstrikes on Thursday night. Pakistani forces targeted military installations and cities in Jammu, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Gujarat, starting around 8:30 PM. The Indian Army responded swiftly, neutralizing incoming drones and missiles.

Indian Forces Maintain Full Combat Readiness

In a statement following the retaliation, the Defence Ministry affirmed that India is fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and the safety of its citizens. Indian military officials reported that all attempted strikes by Pakistan were effectively intercepted and neutralized.

Rajnath Singh: No Limit in Defending Sovereignty

On Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated India’s commitment to national security, declaring, “No limit will become an obstacle in protecting India’s sovereignty.” He emphasized that the country is fully prepared for any further escalation.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Missile Strikes on Terror Targets

These developments follow India’s missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan on Wednesday. The strikes were carried out under Operation Sindoor, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, marking a significant escalation in cross-border military action.