Rajnath Singh Meets Modi as India Eyes Tougher Action Against Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: In a critical development amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing security situation following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting, which lasted for approximately 45 minutes, focused on the latest security updates and the Army’s preparedness in handling potential threats. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also attended the meeting, underscoring the importance of swift and coordinated national defense actions.

The Pahalgam Attack: A Turning Point in India-Pakistan Relations

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, has dramatically worsened relations between India and Pakistan. Following the attack, India has decided to take a tough stance against Pakistan, demanding an end to cross-border terrorism. In response to the escalating security concerns, several key decisions have been made to ensure national safety, including the withdrawal of Pakistani nationals currently residing in India.

India’s intelligence agencies have revealed that terrorist infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) has become more sophisticated over the years. The infiltration route has reportedly shifted, with online platforms now serving as a tool for Pakistan to attract Kashmiri youth. Extremist ideologies and the promise of official travel documents are luring vulnerable individuals, who are then trained in terror camps and sent back to Jammu and Kashmir to carry out attacks.

Cross-Border Terrorism: A Growing Concern

More than 300 Kashmiri youths are believed to have traveled to Pakistan with official travel documents over the past few years, many of whom have been radicalized and trained in banned terror camps. After receiving training, these individuals return to Kashmir and engage in illegal infiltration along the border, resulting in terror attacks targeting civilians and security forces.

Despite security measures, some of these trained infiltrators remain active, with reports confirming that 15 infiltrators were killed in recent encounters, while others continue to be involved in terrorist activities. As of now, nine trained terrorists are known to be active, some operating within Pakistan while others continue to support terrorism in Kashmir.

Pakistan Takes Precautionary Measures: Military Aircraft Arrivals

In response to India’s heightened security measures, Pakistan has also been ramping up its defense readiness. Reports indicate that several C-130 Hercules aircraft from Turkey have landed in Pakistan, bringing in vital cargo for the Pakistani military. This move has led to India increasing its own military vigilance, with both sides on high alert for potential conflict.

Impact on Bilateral Relations and Security Concerns

The escalating situation is prompting both nations to bolster their military preparedness, with fears of a full-scale war looming. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence is scheduled to meet soon to discuss India’s defense strategy moving forward, reflecting the gravity of the ongoing security crisis.

This tense atmosphere highlights the delicate nature of the India-Pakistan relationship and the ongoing security challenges both nations face. As the situation develops, all eyes will be on diplomatic efforts and military responses to avoid further violence.

