Rakesh Roshan Celebrates 54 Years of Marriage with Wife Pinkie Roshan

Mumbai: Celebrated filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has marked a remarkable personal milestone — celebrating 54 years of marriage with his wife, Pinkie Roshan. The couple’s enduring relationship, which began in 1971 through an arranged marriage, continues to be a source of inspiration for fans across generations.

Rakesh Roshan Shares Heartfelt Anniversary Message on Instagram

To commemorate their special day, Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to share a touching message and a beautiful photograph with Pinkie.

“Together is a beautiful place to be. Happy 54th anniversary,” he captioned the image, along with a red heart emoji.

In the photo, the couple is seen sitting together, radiating warmth and comfort. The post quickly garnered love from fans and celebrities alike. Actor Ronit Bose Roy was among the many who commented, writing, “Happy Anniversary.”

A Journey of Love, Patience, and Partnership Since 1971

Rakesh and Pinkie tied the knot in 1971, starting their journey in a modest two-room flat despite Pinkie coming from an affluent background. The filmmaker has previously spoken about how Pinkie supported him through financial hardships and the early struggles of his career.

In an old interview, Rakesh recalled:

“She came from a bungalow to a two-room house. Still, she understood, never complained, and stood by me throughout. She was never demanding.”

Their love story reflects not just romance, but resilience, respect, and enduring companionship.

Parents to Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan

The couple has two children: Sunaina Roshan (born in 1972) and Hrithik Roshan (born in 1974). Hrithik went on to become one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, known for his performances in films like Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, War, and Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan has two sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan — with his former wife, Sussanne Khan, and is currently in a relationship with actress and singer Saba Azad.

A Timeless Love Story That Continues to Inspire

Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan’s 54-year-long marriage stands as a testament to unwavering love and loyalty, especially in an industry known for its fleeting relationships. As fans and fellow celebrities send in their heartfelt wishes, the Roshan couple continues to lead by example — showing that true love can indeed stand the test of time.