Rakul Preet Singh Wishes Husband Jackky Bhagnani on Valentine’s Day with a Sweet Gesture

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartwarming Valentine’s Day moment on social media, dedicating a special post to her husband, Jackky Bhagnani.

Rakul took to her Instagram stories, posting an adorable picture in which she was seen planting a sweet kiss on Jackky’s cheek, lovingly calling him her “forever Valentine.”

She wrote: “Happpppy valentines to my forever valentine. I love youuuu.”

The couple’s relationship went public in 2021, and they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Goa in February 2024.

Rakul’s Thoughts on Growth and Stepping Out of the Comfort Zone

In addition to her Valentine’s Day celebration, Rakul recently shared her thoughts on growth. She posted a quote on Instagram about how comfort zones can be an obstacle to personal growth, stating:

“Comfort Zone Is Your Enemy… ‘A comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing ever grows there.’ – Unknown… One of the biggest reasons people are lazy and always want to do everything tomorrow is because they are too comfortable with their lives.

They don’t want to change the way things are going. Doing the things that you’re always doing is easy, but it doesn’t lead to the growth that you want. Growth demands that you step out of your comfort zone and do the hard things. It’s easy to watch.”

She captioned it: “It is what it is.”

Upcoming Projects: “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” and More

Rakul is currently preparing for the release of her upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. She shared that her character, Antara, is a headstrong woman with a lot of self-love.

The film is about a Delhi professional who faces a love triangle when his past love reappears as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

In addition to Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Rakul has other exciting projects lined up, including De De Pyaar De 2 and Ameeri. The former brings back the charm of the popular rom-com, while the latter promises a fresh and intriguing narrative.