Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, Keerthy Suresh & others wish Pawan Kalyan as he turns 54

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan turned 54 years old on Tuesday. Marking the special day, several members from the entertainment industry penned lovely birthday wishes for Kalyan.

Photo of Uma Devi Uma Devi2 September 2025 - 18:08
Mumbai: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan turned 54 years old on Tuesday. Marking the special day, several members from the entertainment industry penned lovely birthday wishes for Kalyan.

Ram Charan wished his uncle by sharing a throwback pic of the two on social media, along with a heartfelt note that read, “Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan Garu. I feel truly fortunate to have grown up witnessing your simplicity, strength and selfless nature. Your journey continues to inspire not just me, but millions. Wishing you good health, endless happiness and many more years of greatness.”

Shruti Haasan wrote on her X timeline, “Happy birthday @PawanKalyan sir may You always continue to shine and be exactly who you are (sic)”

Keerthy Suresh added, “Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan garu!! From ruling on-screen to empowering off-screen, you’ve always been a true inspiration. Here’s wishing you greater heights in everything you do.”

Sai Dharam Tej also treated the netizens with an old picture of his uncle from his younger days.

“Happy birthday to my teacher who taught me perseverance and instilled confidence in me,” he penned.

Filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi wished Kalyan on his birthday with the following words: “Happy Birthday to the man who redefines greatness – Powerstar @PawanKalyan sir Your journey, vision, and relentless dedication have always inspired me not just as a filmmaker, but as someone striving to make a difference May you legacy continue to inspire generations.”

Work-wise, Kalyan will next be seen in Sujeeth’s “OG”. The much-anticipated drama also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy in key roles, along with others.

Backed by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner, “OG” was originally slated to hit screens on September 27 last year. However, its release was pushed, and now, the drama is expected to reach the cinema halls almost a year later on September 25 this year.

