Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Collects Rs 186 Crore Worldwide on Day One

Actor Ram Charan's much-anticipated Telugu film "Game Changer" has made a remarkable start at the global box office, earning Rs 186 crore gross on its opening day, as announced by the makers on Saturday.

Fouzia Farhana11 January 2025 - 14:39
New Delhi: Actor Ram Charan‘s much-anticipated Telugu film “Game Changer” has made a remarkable start at the global box office, earning Rs 186 crore gross on its opening day, as announced by the makers on Saturday.

A Grand Opening for ‘Game Changer’

The political action film, which hit theaters worldwide on Friday, is directed by S Shankar, a renowned filmmaker known for his successful Tamil films like “Indian,” “Anniyan,” “Sivaji: The Boss,” “Enthiran,” and “2.0”. This marks Shankar’s debut in Telugu cinema, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s release.

The production banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations, shared the news of the film’s box office performance on social media. The post read, “King size entertainment unleashes in theatres #GameChanger takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE #BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1.

Plot and cast of ‘Game Changer’

In “Game Changer”, Ram Charan plays the role of Ram Nandan, a former IPS officer turned district collector. With a fiery temperament, his character takes on corrupt politicians, including the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Bobbili Mopidevi, to fulfill his father Appanna’s vision of a corruption-free nation.

The film features Kiara Advani as the female lead, along with a supporting cast that includes Anjali, S J Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani.

Produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, “Game Changer” has set a high bar for box office performance in its opening weekend.

PTI
