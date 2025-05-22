Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Enters Crucial Shooting Phase in Massive Hyderabad Set

Chennai: The much-anticipated pan-India film ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan, has entered a critical phase of production. A lengthy and high-intensity schedule has kicked off in a sprawling village set constructed in Hyderabad, setting the stage for major scenes in the film.

Massive Village Set Built for Action and Drama

To bring the raw and earthy aesthetic of the film to life, production designer Avinash Kolla and his team have built an enormous and detailed village set. This set will host some of the film’s most crucial moments, including action-packed stunt sequences and key dialogue portions.

According to sources close to the unit, about 30% of the film has already been completed, and this schedule will cover a significant portion of the remaining shoot.

Ram Charan Shares Glimpse from the Sets

Actor Ram Charan took to Instagram to wish his fans a Happy Hanuman Jayanthi by sharing a behind-the-scenes picture with director Buchi Babu Sana and co-star Divyendu.

He captioned the post:

“Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Smiles, discussions, and hard work in full swing for our action-packed schedule. @buchibabu_sana @divyenndu @peddimovie.”

The image added fuel to the growing excitement around the film.

Peddi Promises a Pan-India Spectacle

With a powerful first shot glimpse already making waves online, ‘Peddi’ has generated strong buzz across the country. The film is being made on a massive budget, and the production scale reflects its grand ambitions.

Ram Charan will be seen in a rugged, rural avatar, complete with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring—an intense transformation that has captivated fans.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan.

plays the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The ensemble cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar , Jagapathi Babu , and Divyendu Sharma .

, , and . Cinematography is handled by renowned DOP R Rathnavelu .

. The legendary A.R. Rahman is composing the music, promising a soulful and powerful soundtrack.

is composing the music, promising a soulful and powerful soundtrack. Editing is managed by Navin Nooli, a National Award-winning editor.

‘Peddi‘ is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026, coinciding with Ram Charan’s birthday, making it a special treat for his fans.