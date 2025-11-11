Ram Gopal Varma lauds Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ director for putting focus on where it should be in ‘Chikiri’ song

Chennai: Well-known director Ram Gopal Varma has lauded Buchi Babu Sana, the director of actor Ram Charan’s eagerly awaited upcoming film ‘Peddi’, saying he had put the focus on where it should be in the recently released ‘Chikiri’ song.

Taking to his X timeline to pen a lengthy post of appreciation after watching the Chikiri Chikiri song from the film, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “The true purpose of every craft in cinema, be it direction, music, cinematography etc should be only to elevate the HERO. After a long time, I saw @AlwaysRamCharan in his most raw, real, and explosive form in the #peddi song Chikiri Chikiri.”

Also Read: Dharmendra latest health update: Actor is ‘recovering and responding to treatment,’ reveals Sunny Deol’s team

He went on to congratulate the director saying,”Hey @BuchiBabuSena kudos to you for understanding that a star shines brightest when stripped of unnecessary glitter , not drowned in massive sets, overblown production design, or a speck between hundreds of dancers.. You put the focus where it should be… on the star himself.”

A grateful Buchi Babu Sana replied to Ram Gopal Varma’s post. He wrote, “Thank you so much for your kind words @RGVzoomin Sir. I always believe that in a big film the director can get his moment sometimes… but the STAR must shine at his brightest. Hearing the same from you means a lot to me sir.”

It may be recalled that the makers of ‘Peddi’ had released the foot tapping romantic single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’ from the film last Friday, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The foottapping number, which has been set to tune by A R Rahman, has lyrics by Balaji and is sung by Mohit Chauhan. Ram Charan unleashes his signature dance flair, perfectly synced to Rahman’s infectious and high-voltage composition. The beat radiates energy, and the number delivers a full-blown visual and musical feast. Ram Charan sports a mass and rustic look and the hook step is a treat to watch.

Interestingly, director Buchi Babu Sana had recently disclosed the meaning of the song’s title ‘Chikiri’. The director, who posted a video clip of him having a conversation with the Mozart of Madras A R Rahman, said “The hero sees the heroine for the first time in the village. He tells his friend that she is that rare girl who looks beautiful without any make up. He calls her a chikiri.”

The director had gone on to add, “The men in the hero’s village affectionately call the pretty women of their village Chikiri. That is where the song begins.”

Meanwhile, sources say that the team is working relentlessly to keep the project on track as per schedule.