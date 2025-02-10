Ram Gopal Varma Skips CID Inquiry in Case Related to Controversial Telugu Movie

Amaravati: Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, widely known as RGV, skipped his scheduled appearance before Andhra Pradesh’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday. He was summoned for questioning in a case related to his 2019 Telugu movie, Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu.

Varma sent his lawyer to the CID office in Guntur and requested an eight-week extension, citing his busy schedule with film promotions. The CID is expected to issue a fresh notice for his appearance on Tuesday.

Background of the Case

The case stems from a complaint filed by Bandaru Vamsikrishna, a spokesperson for the Telugu Yuvatha, the youth wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In November 2023, Vamsikrishna accused the film of hurting public sentiments, leading the CID to register a case against Varma.

Kamma Rajyamlo Kadapa Reddlu, which was directed by RGV, featured controversial portrayals of several prominent political figures, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP leaders Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. The film’s political content, especially its depiction of the ruling government, sparked outrage, particularly among TDP supporters.

Legal Proceedings and Ongoing Investigation

Varma, a known supporter of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has been under investigation for multiple cases since the TDP-led coalition government came to power in June 2024.

On February 7, RGV was questioned by the Ongole Rural Police Station in Prakasam district for his social media posts allegedly defaming Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and Pawan Kalyan. The interrogation lasted nearly nine hours, with the police informing Varma that he may be summoned again for further questioning.

Earlier, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him in November 2024 in connection with alleged defamatory social media posts. The charges in the FIR include electronic record forgery, spreading false information, and promoting enmity, among others.

Despite the ongoing investigations, Varma remains active in defending his stance and even shared a selfie on social media after his police questioning, humorously expressing his fondness for the Ongole police.

Next Steps in the Case

As Varma has requested more time to appear before the CID, it remains to be seen how the authorities will respond to his request and if further legal actions will follow.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.